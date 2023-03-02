Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

Monster Beverage shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.