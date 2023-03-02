Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.38 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00042305 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $63.91 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,691,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,428,451 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

