Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP reduced its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.95% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 328.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 299,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Up 0.1 %

MCAA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 18,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,608. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

