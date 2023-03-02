MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 1% Higher This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc’s mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. Currently, more than 100 movies and dramas have been screened. In the long run, MovieBloc aims to create the largest film ecosystem centered on participants.In February 2020, MovieBloc took over ‘Cobak’, a crypto community service in Korea and a mobile service that provides a crypto wallet, community, real-time ticker, news, airdrop, and token sale services. In Mar 2020, MovieBloc established MBL Media, a content IP development company. It will carry out IP development, production, and copyright management centered on animation and movie content as its main business. Ahn Hong-ju, one of MovieBloc’s advisor, has been appointed as CEO of MBL Media.

MovieBloc project was launched on 5 May 2019 by listing on Gate.io. MovieBloc has since listed on several exchanges such as Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Indodax, and MXC within a year. The official service was launched on 31 December 2019. Platform MovieBloc recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.

MBL, a MovieBloc token, is used for economic activity in the ecosystem: – Users watching premium content (TVOD) – Creators paying translators – Users donating to other participants (creators, translators) – Rewarding the users (illegal content report, film rating, film review).”

MovieBloc Token Trading

