MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Down to $35.82

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $31.71. MP Materials shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2,008,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

