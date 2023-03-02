M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $18.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

MTB opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.03. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

