MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 11.7% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 846,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,501,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 122.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 465,054 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

