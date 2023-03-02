MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 11.7% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 846,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,501,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
MultiPlan Stock Up 13.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
