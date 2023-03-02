Multitude (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.70 ($3.94) and last traded at €3.70 ($3.94). 26,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.85 ($4.10).

Multitude Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 370.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.90.

About Multitude

(Get Rating)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.