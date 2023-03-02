My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Hits $766,483.22

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $766,483.22 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.01297797 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033178 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.01682405 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000351 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,357 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

