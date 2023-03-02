My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops One Day Volume of $590,102.26

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $590,102.26 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,342 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

