MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Shares Down 1.6%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 325,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 324,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 756,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.