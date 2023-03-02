Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.91 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 296,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

