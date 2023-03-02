Nasim Golzadeh Sells 467 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $15,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 113 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,621.65.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. 22,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 36.4% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

