Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,643 shares of company stock worth $5,982,663 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Natera by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

