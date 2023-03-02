National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$101.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.75. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NA. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.09.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,087.71. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

