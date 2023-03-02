National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NA. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.55.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$101.57. 494,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,803. The stock has a market cap of C$34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.75. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.

Insider Activity

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. Insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

