National Bankshares Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSE TSU traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.30. 143,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,830. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

