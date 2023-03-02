National Bankshares Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AX.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.72. 402,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,856. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$8.57 and a one year high of C$13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.