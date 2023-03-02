National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

EYE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

