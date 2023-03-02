National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075 billion to $2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.42-$0.60 EPS.

National Vision Stock Up 0.6 %

National Vision stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

