NEAR Protocol Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00009630 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $86.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025408 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,670,853 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

