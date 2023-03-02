Neblio One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00006277 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00421214 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.09 or 0.28471273 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,828,706 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

