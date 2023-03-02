Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Blink Charging stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.04. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

