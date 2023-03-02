Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,666.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,666.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,721 and have sold 445,723 shares valued at $19,310,968. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

