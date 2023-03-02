Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 444,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 702,010 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.29.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.
In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
