Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 444,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 702,010 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

