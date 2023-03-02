Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 70,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,309. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
