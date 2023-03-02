Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 70,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,309. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

