New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
