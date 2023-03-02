New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Articles

