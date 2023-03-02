New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYCB opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

