Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00.

NEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 5,546,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

