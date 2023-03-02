NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,726.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,726.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXGPF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($84.47) to GBX 7,200 ($86.88) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Investec lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($68.78) to GBX 6,100 ($73.61) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

