NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.21.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Up 4.3 %

TSE NFI traded up C$0.41 on Thursday, reaching C$9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 196,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.34 and a 1 year high of C$19.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.