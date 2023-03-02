NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.
NIO Price Performance
NYSE:NIO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.43.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
