NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NYSE:NIO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

