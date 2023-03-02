Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
Nissan Chemical stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $46.42.
About Nissan Chemical
