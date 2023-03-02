Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

Nissan Chemical stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $46.42.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

