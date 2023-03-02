Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

About Nissan Chemical



Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

