Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Down 3.7%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 251,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 793,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
