Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Down 3.7%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 251,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 793,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.