Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,431,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $15,104,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 821,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 254.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 667,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

