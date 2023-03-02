Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Holdings Trimmed by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTD. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NSTD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 18,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

