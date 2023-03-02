NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,370 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 2.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NortonLifeLock worth $63,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Profile

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.