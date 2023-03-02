Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

