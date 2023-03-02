Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.45–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE NCLH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.