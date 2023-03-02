Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.45–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.