Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. 41,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,495. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.22.
In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
