Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64 to $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million to $212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.52 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

NOVT traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $145.97. 119,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

