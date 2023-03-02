Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.