Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 714,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,633. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

