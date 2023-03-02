NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells 2,198 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 423,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

