Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declares Dividend of $0.59

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5898 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

