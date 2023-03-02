Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $19.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 410.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

