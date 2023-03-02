Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15,794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 125,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 251,100.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

