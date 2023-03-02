Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

